BizTech Share

Cuba developing own COVID-19 vaccine as US sanctions bite | Money Talks

The US embargo on Cuba has been in place for more than 60 years and it's given Cuba a 'frozen in time' look. Prior to COVID-19, the island's vintage cars and colonial architecture drew tourists, but they didn't do much to bring in high-tech. That makes it all the more surprising that Cuba's built up a strong biotechnology sector. And as Ed Augustin reports from Havana, that could mean a lot in its fight against the coronavirus. #Cuba #Coronavirus #Vaccine