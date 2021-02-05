POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Decoded: Terrorism
It's one of the most used words in the English language, but it also takes on a different meaning depending on one's point of view. This week, we decode 'terrorism' to find out what it means in today's world. #terrorism - Also available on TRT World - What do you consider as news? How do you analyse the content fed to you on your smartphones? 'Decoded' distills the content you are consuming to make sense of the world around you. 👉http://trt.world/f12c
February 5, 2021
