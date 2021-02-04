World Share

Myanmar coup: Protests continue, criticism pours in amid Facebook blackout

Myanmar's newly installed junta is restricting access to social media as protests grow against Monday's coup. The country's most recognisable figure, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces the possibility of a jail sentence, and President Win Myint has been charged with breaking coronavirus restrictions during November's elections. We speak to the deputy director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson. #Myanmar #CoupProtests #Facebook