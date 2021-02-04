POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar coup: Protests continue, criticism pours in amid Facebook blackout
04:12
World
Myanmar coup: Protests continue, criticism pours in amid Facebook blackout
Myanmar's newly installed junta is restricting access to social media as protests grow against Monday's coup. The country's most recognisable figure, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces the possibility of a jail sentence, and President Win Myint has been charged with breaking coronavirus restrictions during November's elections. We speak to the deputy director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson. #Myanmar #CoupProtests #Facebook
February 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?