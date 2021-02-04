What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Lawmakers to vote whether to remove Greene from committees

The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to decide if Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from several important Congressional committees. Critics view Greene as an extremist with a track record of repeating bizarre conspiracy theories. Professor of international politics at Birmingham University Scott Lucas weighs in. #MarjorieTaylorGreene #USA #racistposts