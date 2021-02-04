World Share

EU VACCINE ROW

How much short-term damage has the EU done to its citizens by falling so far behind other countries in the West in Covid vaccinations? Guests Kathleen Depoorter Member of Belgian Federal Parliament Alberto Giubilini Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics Gwen Eamer International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.