GameStop battle explained

Has populism come for capitalism? Last week a band of retail investors clubbed together on Reddit to turn the screw on Wall Street with spectacular results The Gamestop saga is one of the most fascinating business stories in years and the so-called 'Reddit Army' isn't through, they've targeted other shares and even commodities. So what's the motivation? Are they a serious force to be reckoned with? And is this really the David and Goliath tale we're lead to believe? We break it down with former SEC lawyer Jacob Frenkel, finance blogger Frances Coppola and proud Gamestop holder Christopher Wehkamp.