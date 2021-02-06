POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Companies rethink the workplace as offices stand empty | Money Talks
02:57
BizTech
Companies rethink the workplace as offices stand empty | Money Talks
COVID-19 may have changed the way we work forever. With lockdowns forcing huge numbers of people to stay at home, companies are rethinking office spaces -- in some cases whether to bother having one at all. But is that good news or bad news? And what could it mean for the commercial real estate sector? Joel Flynn takes a look for us from Hong Kong. #Singapore #OfficeSpace #CommercialRealEstate
February 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?