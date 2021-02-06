BizTech Share

Denmark rolls out passes for inoculated business travellers | Money Talks

Governments and corporations around the world are planning to give so-called vaccine passports to people inoculated against COVID-19. These aim to revive the travel industry, and could eventually be crucial to reopening the rest of the global economy. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, policymakers will have to make sure the schemes are implemented in such a way that no one is left behind. For more, we spoke to Doctor Bharat Pankhania in the British city of Bath. He's a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School, with extensive experience in advising on national communicable disease control plans. #VaccinePassport #Denmark #BusinessTravellers