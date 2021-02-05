POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is automation and AI a threat to our jobs?
04:23
World
Is automation and AI a threat to our jobs?
Robots are on the rise. Advances in automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence mean millions of robots are already being used in all sorts of industries. In the near future, the use of machines to do human work will have important implications for employment. Laureate Fellow and Professor of Artificial Intelligence in the School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of New South Wales Toby Walsh weighs in. #Robots #automation #Jobs
February 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?