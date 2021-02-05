World Share

Is automation and AI a threat to our jobs?

Robots are on the rise. Advances in automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence mean millions of robots are already being used in all sorts of industries. In the near future, the use of machines to do human work will have important implications for employment. Laureate Fellow and Professor of Artificial Intelligence in the School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of New South Wales Toby Walsh weighs in. #Robots #automation #Jobs