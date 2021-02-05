POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How should the international community respond to the Myanmar coup?
05:05
World
How should the international community respond to the Myanmar coup?
Win Htein, often seen as Aung San Suu Kyi's right hand man was taken by police from his home in Yangon to the capital Naypyidaw. On Thursday evening, the UN Security Council called for the release of all political prisoners following the arrests. However, Harn Yawnghwe, Executive Director of Euro-Burma Office argues that the international community should avoid picking sides in the Myanmar political crisis. #Coup #Myanmar​ #AungSanSuuKy
February 5, 2021
