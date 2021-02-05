POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Rejects US Comments on Bogazici University Protests
10:27
World
Turkey Rejects US Comments on Bogazici University Protests
Bogazici University, recognised as one of Turkey's most prestigious institutions, has now become the site of a month-long protest. What started off as the disapproval of the government-appointed rector has morphed into something else. The Turkish government says that student protests were distorted by outside forces, causing disarray. Ankara also criticised the US state department's condemning Turkey, warning it could fuel anti-American sentiment across the country. Guests Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Yusuf Alabarda Security Analyst
February 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?