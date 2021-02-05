World Share

Turkey Rejects US Comments on Bogazici University Protests

Bogazici University, recognised as one of Turkey's most prestigious institutions, has now become the site of a month-long protest. What started off as the disapproval of the government-appointed rector has morphed into something else. The Turkish government says that student protests were distorted by outside forces, causing disarray. Ankara also criticised the US state department's condemning Turkey, warning it could fuel anti-American sentiment across the country. Guests Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Yusuf Alabarda Security Analyst