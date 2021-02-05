POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Worst Over for Turkey’s Economy?
14:23
World
Is the Worst Over for Turkey’s Economy?
The International Monetary Fund recently announced that it expects the Turkish economy to expand six percent in 2021. It also predicted there would be a modest drop in inflation towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira stood out as the best performing emerging market currency in January after hitting record lows last year. Turkish exports also jumped to a record 17.8 billion dollars in December. So is the worst over for the Turkish economy? Guests Taha Arvas Financial Columnist Alvaro Ortiz Head of Big Data Research at BBVA
February 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?