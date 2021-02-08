Trump trial to begin this week

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The #impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump is due to get under way in the Senate this week. Trump is accused of ‘inciting violence against the government of the United States' following last month’s riot at Congress. He's the first US president in history to be impeached twice. But as Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, he's expected to be acquitted for a second time. - Also available on TRT World - The largest mafia trial in Italy in 30 years has begun. Here’s a look at the most powerful mafia group in the world 👉http://trt.world/ffrk
February 8, 2021
