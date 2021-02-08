World Share

Trump trial to begin this week

The #impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump is due to get under way in the Senate this week. Trump is accused of 'inciting violence against the government of the United States' following last month's riot at Congress. He's the first US president in history to be impeached twice. But as Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, he's expected to be acquitted for a second time.