Ecuadorians head to polls as they face an economic crisis
Ecuadorians will vote for a new president on Sunday. There are 16 parties to choose from. But despite the large field, political analysts say only two candidates stand a real chance of winning the presidency. Cristina Munoz reports from Quito. #EcuadorElection - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia and Qatar are moving towards ending their dispute, but will it be another point of divergence between Saudi and the UAE? 👉http://trt.world/ffjp
February 7, 2021
