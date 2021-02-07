POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boko Haram attacks leave Maiduguri residents in darkness
World
Terror group Boko Haram has been carrying out attacks on Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's northern Borno state, for more than ten years. The attacks have continued despite President Muhammadu Buhari's dismissal of four top military commanders over their poor handling of the insurgency. Now, the group's most recent action has left residents of the city groping in the dark, as Adesewa Josh reports. #BokoHaram - Also available on TRT World - Jewish converts to Islam on the rise as Israeli group vows to show ‘a way out’ 👉http://trt.world/ffrn
February 7, 2021
