POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic
02:18
World
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic
The 43-year-old grizzled vet with a half-dozen Super Bowl rings versus the heir to the throne, the half-a-billion-dollar man, the new face of the NFL. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. The annual battle for American football supremacy is the most-watched sporting event of the year. But as Aadel Haleem explains, the pandemic means the Super Bowl will be very different both on and off the field. #SuperBowlLV - Also available on TRT World - Why Are Millions Deleting WhatsApp? 👉http://trt.world/ffj8
February 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?