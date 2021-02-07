World Share

Afghan hopes crushed by crime, conflict and chaos

More than half of Afghanistan's population lives below the poverty line despite billions of dollars spent in the country since the Taliban held power 20 years ago. 54 percent of the country's 32 million people live on a daily wage of less than one-dollar 90 cents. Crime rates have gone up, and the decades-long conflict there continues. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, people are losing all hope.