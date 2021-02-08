POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ICC rules it has jurisdiction over war crimes in the Palestinian territories
03:36
World
ICC has ruled that it has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, paving the way for possible investigations against Israel and Hamas. The court accepted the prosecution’s preliminary 2019 investigations, which found there is reasonable basis to believe war crimes had been committed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. International Human Rights Lawyer Toby Cadman weighs in. #ICC #Palestine #Israel
February 8, 2021
