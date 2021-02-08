POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A new interim Libyan government selected during UN talks
A new interim Libyan government selected during UN talks
A new interim government for Libya has been selected during UN talks in Geneva. The war torn country’s new president is Mohammed al-Menfi, while Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has been chosen as the prime minister. The new leadership was selected as part of the UN-backed peace initiative before national elections in December. Director of Sadeq Institute Anas El-Gomati has more. #Libya #AbdulHamidDbeibah #MohamedalManfi
February 8, 2021
