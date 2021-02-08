World Share

Central African Republic: European proxy war?

Two major international powers are wrestling for influence in one of Africa’s poorest yet potentially richest countries, the Central African Republic. Russia and former colonial ruler France are involved as the government confronts increased rebel activity. What is it that those two countries want? Paul Simon Handy Institute for Security Studies Samuel Ramani International Relations Researcher Eugene Pehoua Pelema Central African Republic Analyst Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.