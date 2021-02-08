World Share

Myanmar Coup: State TV warns demonstrators they face legal action

Myanmar’s military has issued an ominous warning. A message broadcast on the military's TV network warns action will be taken against anyone who threatens the stability of the state. It was broadcast as water cannons are being used against demonstrators in the capital. Kyaw Win from Burma Human Rights Network talks to TRT World about the situation in Myanmar. #Myanmar #wrongdoers #legalaction