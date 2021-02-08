What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Trump's second impeachment trial set to begin this week

The impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump begins in the Senate this week. Trump is accused of 'inciting violence against the government of the United States" following last month's storming of Capitol Hill. He is the first US President in history to be impeached twice. Digital Strategist and Adjunct Professor at McGill University Aron Solomon explains. #impeachmenttrial #Trump #Senate