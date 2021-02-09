POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar’s military leader defends coup as protests continue
06:12
World
Myanmar’s military leader defends coup as protests continue
In his first appearance since last week’s coup in Myanmar, General Min Aung Hlaing has called the overthrow of the democratically elected government justified, alleging November’s elections had been unfair. They were won by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. She’s now in detention and facing charges. Human rights activist and founder of the Women's Peace Network Wai Wai Nu weighs in. #MinAungHlaing #Myanmar #Coup
February 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?