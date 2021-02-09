World Share

ASYLUM IN EUROPE: Is it under attack?

Many have tried to cross only to face violence from border guards - leading to a warning from the UN that the asylum system is under threat in Europe. Guests: Matt Saltmarsh Senior Communications Officer at UNHCR Hanaa Hakiki Migration Legal Adviser Eleni Konstantopoulo Advocate for Refugee Rights Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.