POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tanzania says it's free from Covid-19 and rejects vaccine
02:10
World
Tanzania says it's free from Covid-19 and rejects vaccine
The world has found a common approach to dealing with Covid-19, but there are some outliers, like #Tanzania. Back In June, President John Magufuli declared his country to be free of the disease. In the months that have followed, he and other government officials have made fun of masks, openly questioned if testing works, and teased neighbouring countries which have imposed restrictions on movement. Magufuli is also denying Tanzanians a Covid-19 vaccine. - Also available on TRT World - Watch 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
February 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?