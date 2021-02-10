POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Farmers v The BJP
Farmers v The BJP
Farmers in India have been protesting for months over controversial farming reforms. The ruling BJP is adamant the new laws are essential to grow India's economy, but the farmers feel they’re being cheated. Neither side is willing to back down, but eventually one will have to. Will it be the government, or the farmers? Guests: Gopal Krishna Agarwal BJP National Spokesperson Ashok Swain Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University Amandeep Sandhu Journalist and Writer
February 10, 2021
