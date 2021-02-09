POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tesla investment drives bitcoin price to record high | Money Talks
Bitcoin prices are surging after electric carmaker Tesla announced it's invested 1.5 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency. The company also plans to begin accepting payments in crypto assets. Some analysts say it's only a matter of time until other firms follow suit. That, could push demand for digital currencies even higher. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, nothing is ever certain with bitcoin. For more on this, Jeffrey Tucker joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #Tesla #BitcoinPrice #ElonMusk
February 9, 2021
