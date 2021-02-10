POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Senate votes to pursue Trump impeachment trial
The Senate has voted 56-44 in favour of proceeding with the second impeachment trial against former US president Donald Trump. Six Republicans were among those voting in favour. Trump is accused of inciting a riot at Capitol Hill on January 6. His defence lawyers argue that it is unconstitutional to impeach a president after he has already left office. Political risk analyst and former Asia Chairman of Republicans Abroad Ross Feingold weighs in. #impeachmenttrial #Trump #Senate
February 10, 2021
