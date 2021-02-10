World Share

PIPELINE POLITICS

Nord Stream 2 starts in Russia and ends in Germany, supplying vital energy to a country that is abandoning coal and nuclear power. But the pressure is on Germany to drop the whole idea. Thomas O'Donnell Hertie School of Governance Ulrike Esther Franke Policy Fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations Dmitry Babich Political Analyst