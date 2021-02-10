What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Syrian who fled to Germany in 2015 runs for Parliament

Tareq Alaows, a Syrian refugee who fled to Germany five years ago, is running for Parliament as a member of the Green Party. He hopes to improve the living conditions of refugees throughout the country. #TareqAlaows - Also available on TRT World - From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉http://trt.world/13qh