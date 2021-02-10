POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Delhi ordered Twitter to remove 1,100 accounts and posts
05:53
World
New Delhi ordered Twitter to remove 1,100 accounts and posts
Twitter says it is worried about its staff in India, after they refused a government demand to disable more than a thousand accounts linked to farmers protests. Twitter employees could be fined or imprisoned for violating local IT laws. Dennis-Kenji Kipker from University of Bremen discusses the impact of this fight between Twitter and the Indian government. #Twitter #India #freespeech
February 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?