Lawyer joins video court hearing with kitten filter
01:49
World
It's one thing forgetting to put yourself on mute during a Zoom call. But a Texas lawyer wasn't "kitten" around during a mishap in a virtual court hearing-turned CAT-astrophe. Natasha Hussain has this story. #CatFilter - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
February 10, 2021
