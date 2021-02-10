POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Twitter defies India govt request to remove some accounts
02:09
World
#Twitter says it's worried about its staff in India after they refused a government demand to disable more than a thousand accounts linked to farmers protests. Twitter employees could be fined or imprisoned for violating local IT laws. India ordered the social media platform to remove accounts accused of spreading misinformation. - Also available on TRT World- Why Are Millions Deleting WhatsApp? 👉http://trt.world/ffj8
February 10, 2021
