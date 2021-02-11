World Share

Millions in China to spend festival away from families

The world's biggest annual human migration would normally see hundreds of millions of people in China head home for the Lunar New Year. But with Covid-19 travel restrictions still in place, many won't be able to see their families for the holiday this year. Joel Flynn reports from Hong Kong.