Millions in China to spend festival away from families
The world's biggest annual human migration would normally see hundreds of millions of people in China head home for the Lunar New Year. But with Covid-19 travel restrictions still in place, many won't be able to see their families for the holiday this year. Joel Flynn reports from Hong Kong. #LunarNewYear - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv
February 11, 2021
