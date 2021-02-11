POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Decoded: India v Khalistani Rihanna
05:35
World
Decoded: India v Khalistani Rihanna
India says it faces a foreign conspiracy involving singer Rihanna and Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, following tweets in support of the #FarmersProtest. Is Rihanna part of a global plot against India? Here is Khalistani Rihanna versus India decoded. What do you consider as news? How do you analyse the content fed to you on your smartphones? 'Decoded' distills the content you are consuming to make sense of the world around you. 👉http://trt.world/f12c
February 11, 2021
