POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World leaders consider imposing sanctions on military junta in Myanmar| Money Talks
06:10
BizTech
World leaders consider imposing sanctions on military junta in Myanmar| Money Talks
In Myanmar, the military coup is causing global companies to scale down their operations in the country. Many governments are also considering slapping sanctions on the regime. But the big worry is that, any punitive measures against the junta, could end up harming the most vulnerable civilians. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, George McLeod joined us from Dakar. He's managing partner at Access Asia. #Myanmar #MilitaryJunta #Sanctions
February 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?