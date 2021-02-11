POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hosni Mubarak: The rise, reign and fall of a pharaoh | I Gotta Story To Tell | S2E2
07:54
World
Hosni Mubarak: The rise, reign and fall of a pharaoh | I Gotta Story To Tell | S2E2
In this episode of I Gotta Story To Tell, we discuss the rise, reign and fall of Egypt's fourth president, #HosniMubarak, marking 10 years since his fall at the hands of the Egyptian people. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
February 11, 2021
