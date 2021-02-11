POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Democrats retell insurrection with video on day two of trial
Democrats retell insurrection with video on day two of trial
Day two of President Trump's #impeachment trial ended with Senators and the public reliving in graphic details of the siege on Capitol Hill. Impeachment managers played never before released video of the attack as they build their case against the 45th President. - Also available on TRT World - Watch The Newsmakers, TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme, featuring in-depth reports and interviews with the drivers of the biggest stories of the week. 👉http://trt.world/Newsmakers
February 11, 2021
