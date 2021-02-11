POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate disasters triggered over 25M displacements - report
Climate disasters triggered over 25M displacements - report
The #climatecrisis is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity. Changing weather patterns and increasingly severe natural disasters have knock-on effects, and are causing a new wave of migration around the world. Faisal Mohammed has one personal story from the millions of people forced to leave their homes every year over climate change. - Also available on TRT World - Settlers, soldiers oust Palestinian Israeli family picnicking in occupied West Bank 👉http://trt.world/fvf4
February 11, 2021
