100,000 marine animals are killed by plastic bags annually

The global production of plastic has risen to about 360 million tonnes a year, despite regulations in many countries to reduce the use of plastic items. The growth in plastic production has passed the rate of global population growth. This continued rise is partly due to the global e-commerce boom and its need for plastic packaging. Director and Chief Scientist of Venus Shell Systems Pia Winberg has more. #Plasticpollution #marinelife #oceans