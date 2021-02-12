POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Interim Government to Lead Libya
12:55
World
New Interim Government to Lead Libya
A UN-led forum has elected a transitional government for Libya, with former diplomat Mohammed Menfi chosen to lead the Presidency Council. The new government has been tasked with holding national elections in the war-torn country. Libya has been engulfed in conflict and violence for the last decade and political power has been divided with two rival administrations in the east and west. So, will the new transitional government be able to lead a reconciliation process and take the country to parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24? Guests Ahmet Uysal Director of Middle Eastern Studies Center at ORSAM Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute
February 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?