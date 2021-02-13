POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's impeachment trial divides America amid pandemic
Trump's impeachment trial divides America amid pandemic
While Trump's #impeachment trial is being broadcast internationally, Americans are going about their daily lives in an increasingly-divided country, amid a pandemic. Robert Ray reports on how the turmoil is affecting some. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv
February 13, 2021
