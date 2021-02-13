World Share

Is There a Double Standard in the Global Anti-Whaling Movement?

A video showing Japanese fishermen drowning a minke #whale was condemned by anti-whaling campaigners worldwide. It also renewed the spotlight on Japan's whaling industry, which has been targeted by activists for decades. But another country actually kills the most whales in the world and is located on the other side of the world - Norway. So why has Norway received so little international attention or diplomatic pressure? Is there a double standard?