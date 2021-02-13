POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s Behind the Racial Gap in America’s Vaccination Drive?
What’s Behind the Racial Gap in America’s Vaccination Drive?
Black Americans have suffered one of the highest death rates from COVID-19, but almost a third of them say they will not get vaccinated. So what’s behind this racial gap in America’s vaccination drive? And is there a mistrust of the healthcare system by the Black community? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
February 13, 2021
