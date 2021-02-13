World Share

British musicians left in a post-Brexit lurch after deal

Imagine a world without The Rolling Stones or Radio Head or Elton John? Well these great British musicians could be a dying breed and it's all being blamed on Brexit. The arts have been left out of the Brexit trade deal, meaning performers can no longer freely tour through Europe. They'll now need to get work visas and complete a mountain of expensive paperwork to get themselves and their instruments into each country. And as Sarah Morice reports this will make touring unaffordable for many musicians.