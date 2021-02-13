POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Wild cows of Hong Kong island face food shortage
The coronavirus pandemic has had positive effects on the global environment. But as the world nears a full year of social distancing, some people are looking for ways to break the monotony. Yasin Eken explains how that led a wildlife habitat in Hong Kong to starve. #Wildlife - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s Deep Dive takes a deeper look at important topics and issues that shape our world. We will aim to unpack these subjects paying close attention to nuance, context and detail. 👉http://trt.world/ffjx
February 13, 2021
