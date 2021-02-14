POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African migrants traverse jungle in search of American dream
02:28
World
African migrants traverse jungle in search of American dream
Hundreds of migrants are making their way through the jungles of South America on their way to the United States. It's a different course to that attempted by the thousands that cross the Mediterranean every year, but their hopes for a better life are still the same. Adama Munu has the story of one hopeful Sudanese migrant. #MigrantCrisis - Also available on TRT World - Mom shaves off hair in solidarity with daughter who has cancer 👉http://trt.world/ffry
February 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?