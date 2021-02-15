World Share

Post Covid-19 recovery slogan turns into action in the US

In the wake of Covid-19, "Build Back Better" has become a worldwide political slogan. And now in the US, it's turning into action a few weeks into the Biden administration. But what does Build Back Better mean, and how will it affect the US economy? Stephanie Sprague explains. #BuildBackBetter - Also available on TRT World - Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers in India, and this is what happened next 👉http://trt.world/f5xc