POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Post Covid-19 recovery slogan turns into action in the US
02:39
World
Post Covid-19 recovery slogan turns into action in the US
In the wake of Covid-19, "Build Back Better" has become a worldwide political slogan. And now in the US, it's turning into action a few weeks into the Biden administration. But what does Build Back Better mean, and how will it affect the US economy? Stephanie Sprague explains. #BuildBackBetter - Also available on TRT World - Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers in India, and this is what happened next 👉http://trt.world/f5xc
February 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?