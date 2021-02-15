POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Researchers say biological reasons behind slow spread of COVID-19 in India.
Just five months ago, India was reporting nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Now its numbers are roughly 10% of that figure. How did India achieve such a dramatic turnaround after its hospitals were full and it was poised to overtake the US for the highest number of infections in the world? Senior clinical lecturer at University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania explains the slow spread of coronavirus cases in India. #India #Coronavirus #USA
February 15, 2021
