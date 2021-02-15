POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australians could lose access to search engine Google over a new media law
04:23
World
Google and one major media conglomerate have struck a deal that could point to an end of the standoff between the search engine and the Australian government. Seven West Media will now see its stories featured on Google's News Showcase service. This comes as Australia plans to impose a law that would require Google to pay news outlets for links to articles and videos. We speak to Dennis-Kenji Kipker from the University of Bremen. #Google #Google #newscontent
February 15, 2021
